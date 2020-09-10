BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 1,323,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,474,234. The company has a market capitalization of $248.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.