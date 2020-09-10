BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after buying an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after buying an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,233 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.24. 3,491,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,047,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

