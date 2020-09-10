Berenberg Bank Reiterates €306.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €247.00 ($290.59) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €240.00 ($282.35).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

