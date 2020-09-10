Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $481.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

