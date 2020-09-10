Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 380,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,463. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 36,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $2,439,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,678,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,337 shares of company stock valued at $50,961,198. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

