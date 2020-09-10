BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.22. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a market cap of $10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

