BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 96,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 71,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,165,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,133,000.

BristowGroupInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

