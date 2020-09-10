Brokerages Anticipate Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Jernigan Capital posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 89.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCAP. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NYSE:JCAP remained flat at $$17.21 on Monday. 487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.13 million, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,143,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 690,404 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 2,016.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 477,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,172 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 69.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 428,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 127.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.