Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $79.46. 12,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

