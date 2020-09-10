Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BKD opened at $2.75 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $865.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

