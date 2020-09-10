Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Buffalo Coal Corp (CVE:BUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 121000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Buffalo Coal Company Profile (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It owns a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares; and Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the KwaZulu Natal Province of South Africa.

