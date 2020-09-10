Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million.

BFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,325 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,187. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $317.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

