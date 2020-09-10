Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) is Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,495,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,280 shares during the quarter. Cactus makes up about 4.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $30,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cactus by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:WHD traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 350,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

