Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has raised its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CCD opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

