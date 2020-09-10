Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Shares of CHW opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

