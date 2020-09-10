Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

