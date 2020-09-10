Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
