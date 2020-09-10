Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Camping World has raised its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

CWH opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. Analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $508,926.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,393.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

