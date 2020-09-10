Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of PRVL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. Prevail Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $393.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 61.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

