Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £173.91 in Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Lyndsay Browne acquired 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £173.91 ($227.24).

On Monday, July 6th, Lyndsay Browne acquired 392 shares of Capita stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £172.48 ($225.38).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 29.75 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $511.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.61. Capita PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

