Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £173.91 in Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Lyndsay Browne acquired 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £173.91 ($227.24).
Lyndsay Browne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 6th, Lyndsay Browne acquired 392 shares of Capita stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £172.48 ($225.38).
Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 29.75 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $511.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.61. Capita PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42).
About Capita
Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.
Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.