CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

CardioComm Solutions Inc (CVE:EKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 61000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

CardioComm Solutions Company Profile (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiary, CardioView Inc, develops software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. Its technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

