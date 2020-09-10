Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Trading 9.4% Higher

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.52. 390,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 230,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.