Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading Up 5.3%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.92 and last traded at $76.50. Approximately 1,760,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,477,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.66.
CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.
The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Insiders sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock worth $559,392,074 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $993,350,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $292,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 42.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $162,461,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,282 shares during the last quarter.
About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
