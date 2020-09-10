Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading Up 5.3%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.92 and last traded at $76.50. Approximately 1,760,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,477,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.66.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Insiders sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock worth $559,392,074 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $993,350,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $292,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 42.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $162,461,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,282 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

