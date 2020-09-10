Cerner Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Shares of CERN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.38. 67,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,636. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

