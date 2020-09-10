Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price rose 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 57,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 176,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 180,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $3,409,743.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

