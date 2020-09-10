Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading Up 10.6%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) was up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 549,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 416,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.99% and a negative net margin of 1,664.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 211,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

