Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.80. 2,568,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,723,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $76.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. Equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $51,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

