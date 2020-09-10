China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.13

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 1986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $677.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.61.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. AJO LP lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 97.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arnhold LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

