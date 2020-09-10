Chromia Trading Up 2.3% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $21.59 million and $3.37 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00120874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00238013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.01629271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00174757 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,737,022 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

