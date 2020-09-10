Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the quarter. Chuy’s makes up about 5.5% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Chuy’s worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of CHUY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $444.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,187.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

