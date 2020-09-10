Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.51. 1,666,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,647,948. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

