Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 1,139,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,639,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.