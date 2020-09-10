Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.93.

In related news, insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal acquired 85,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$186,418.19 ($133,155.85).

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

