Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after purchasing an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after purchasing an additional 702,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE F remained flat at $$6.97 on Thursday. 2,258,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,095,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

