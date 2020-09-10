Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Iqvia by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Iqvia by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.59.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

