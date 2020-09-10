Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 771 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,469,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,548 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,488,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,695,000 after acquiring an additional 221,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in General Mills by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.30. 108,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

