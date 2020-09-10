CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Up 19%

CMC Metals Ltd (CVE:CMB) shares shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 685,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 245,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.