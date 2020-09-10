CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Up 19%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

CMC Metals Ltd (CVE:CMB) shares shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 685,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 245,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit