Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Coherus Biosciences worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $18.29. 1,006,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,152. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.