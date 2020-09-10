Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 1,232,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,736,659. The company has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

