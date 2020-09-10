COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.02. COMPANHIA ENERG/S shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

