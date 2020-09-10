ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading Down 5%

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $34.06. 9,334,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 8,684,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

