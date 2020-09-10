Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 233.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $6.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,903. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.40 and a 200-day moving average of $313.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

