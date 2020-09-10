Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Cream has a market capitalization of $31,553.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00743961 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,378.38 or 1.00621941 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01674110 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00137590 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

