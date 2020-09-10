Crosslink Capital Inc. Purchases 47,341 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Smart Global makes up about 3.5% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $16,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Smart Global by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Global by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smart Global by 5,560.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.92. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

