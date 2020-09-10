Crosslink Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 103,367 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,000. Crowdstrike accounts for approximately 2.1% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Crowdstrike at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $748,885,653.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at $748,885,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,455,291 shares of company stock worth $884,300,891. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.01. 231,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,058. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

