Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Up 4.6%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. 334,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,604,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRIS. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $2,743,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $4,417,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit