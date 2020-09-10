Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Up 4.6%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. 334,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,604,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRIS. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $2,743,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $4,417,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

