Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 334,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,604,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

CRIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth $2,743,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth $4,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

