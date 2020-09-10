Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 210,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 379,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 2,006.33%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

