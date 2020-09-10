Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 210,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 379,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 2,006.33%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit