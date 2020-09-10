Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 210,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 379,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 2,006.33%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)
There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.