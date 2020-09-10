Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON DMTR traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,075. Deepmatter Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

