Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires Shares of 20,148 Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.15% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

WINT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 46,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.32. Windtree Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27).

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective for the company.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.