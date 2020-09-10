Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires Shares of 300,000 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.00% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,794,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,162,000. Finally, Svennilson Peter purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $160,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ORIC stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORIC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

